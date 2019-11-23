Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga 2019 Granada vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid travel to the Los Carmenes to face Granada in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
La Liga 2019 Granada vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Atletico Madrid will travel to Granada for their upcoming La Liga 2019 fixture on Saturday (November 23). The La Liga Granada vs Atletico Madrid fixture will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. Atletico Madrid will eye to make their way among the top two when they take on Granada. Meanwhile, Granada will be looking to produce a clinical show when they welcome the Deigo Simeone's side on the turf. With 24 points from the last thirteen games, Atletico are sitting on the 3rd spot whereas, Granada are on eight with 20 points. The La Liga Granada vs Atletico Madrid fixture will commence at 11 pm.

Granada will again step into the turf without Neyder Lozano and Victor Diaz. Meanwhile, Alvaro Vadillo and Antonio Puertas are expected to feature in the starting XI.

On the other hand, Atletico will be without Diego Costa, who had to undergo a neck operation. Costa will stay out of action for three months. Felix has made a comeback after suffering an ankle injury but there are very slim chances that Simeone will risk him for the upcoming game.

La Liga 2019 Granada possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Silva; Quini, Duarte, Sanchez, Neva; Herrera, Gonalons; Puertas, Azeez, Vadillo; Soldado

La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Granada: Oblak; Tripper, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Herrera, Llorente, Vitolo; Correa, Morata

Where to watch La Liga Granada vs Atletico Madrid live in India?

Granada vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 11 pm on Saturday, November 23. The La Liga 2019 Granada vs Atletico Madrid match will be at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. The La Liga Granada vs Atletico Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Granada vs Atletico Madrid live streaming?

The Granada vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

