1-min read

La Liga 2019 Leganes vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

La Liga 2019-20: Table toppers Barcelona travel to Leganes as the league returns after international break.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
La Liga 2019 Leganes vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Barcelona take on Leganes in La Liga. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Table toppers Barcelona will travel to Leganes for their Saturday La Liga 2019-20 fixture at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Barcelona, who are leading the table with 25 points from 12 games, will look to extend their advantage as they return to action after international break. On the other hand, Leganes who have secured six points from 13 La Liga games will hope for a better show. The La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Barcelona game will commence at 5:30PM.

Leganes will be without Recio and Kevin Rodrigues as both players are serving their suspensions. Alexander Szymanowski and Marc Navarro have been ruled out due to knee and thigh injuries, respectively. Whereas, Jonathan Silva is expected to make a comeback to the side.

For Barcelona, Nelson Semedo has been sidelined due to calf problem while Sergi Roberto is serving a suspension.

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes Possible Starting Line-up vs Barcelona: Cuellar; Rosales, Bustinza, Omeruo, Siovas, Silva; Oscar, Mesa, Ruibal, Arnaiz; Braithwaite

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up vs Leganes: Ter Stegen; Wague, Lenglet, Pique, Firpo; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Where to watch La Liga Leganes vs Barcelona live in India?

Leganes vs Barcelona will commence at 5:30PM on Saturday, November 23. The La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. The La Liga Leganes vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Leganes vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.



