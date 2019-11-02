La Liga 2019 Levante vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona will travel to Levante on Saturday, November 2, for their upcoming La Liga fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. Barcelona, who are currently sitting on the top of the league table, will eye for their eighth successive win. Meanwhile, Levante, who are currently on the 10th spot, will look to produce a clinical performance against the Catalan giants. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Barcelona game will commence at 8:30 pm.

Barcelona will be again without Samuel Umtiti, who had picked up a knee injury. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele has made a return to the side after serving a domestic ban for two games. Apart from Dembele, Antoine Griezmann is expected to make it to the squad.

On the other hand, Levante have a number of players on the injury bench that includes Rober Pier and Cheick Doukoure.

La Liga 2019-20 Levante possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Aitor; Miramar, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Campana, Radoja, Melero, Bardhi; Morales, Mayoral

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Levante: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi

Where to watch La Liga Levante vs Barcelona live in India?

Levante vs Barcelona will commence at 8.30 PM on Saturday, November 2. The La Liga 2019 Levante vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadi Ciutat de València. The La Liga Levante vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Levante vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Levante vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

