Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019 Levante vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona travel to Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga 2019 Levante vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona will travel to Levante on Saturday, November 2, for their upcoming La Liga fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. Barcelona, who are currently sitting on the top of the league table, will eye for their eighth successive win. Meanwhile, Levante, who are currently on the 10th spot, will look to produce a clinical performance against the Catalan giants. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Barcelona game will commence at 8:30 pm.

Barcelona will be again without Samuel Umtiti, who had picked up a knee injury. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele has made a return to the side after serving a domestic ban for two games. Apart from Dembele, Antoine Griezmann is expected to make it to the squad.

On the other hand, Levante have a number of players on the injury bench that includes Rober Pier and Cheick Doukoure.

La Liga 2019-20 Levante possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Aitor; Miramar, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Campana, Radoja, Melero, Bardhi; Morales, Mayoral

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Levante: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi

Where to watch La Liga Levante vs Barcelona live in India?

Levante vs Barcelona will commence at 8.30 PM on Saturday, November 2. The La Liga 2019 Levante vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadi Ciutat de València. The La Liga Levante vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Levante vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Levante vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram