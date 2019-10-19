Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

La Liga 2019-20: Real Madrid are missing Eden Hazard as they travel to RCD Mallorca for the league match.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are at the top of the points table as the only undefeated team in the La Liga so far this season. Notably, RCD Mallorca meet Real Madrid for the first time in seven years as the latter travel to Estadi de Son Moix for the match. The La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid is schedule to start at 12:30AM on October 20.

Real Madrid will miss the services of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale when they take on Mallorca. Modric suffered a right leg injury in Croatia's draw with Wales on Sunday, while Bale finished the match with severe cramp, raising fitness concerns, even though none of the injuries are serious. Zidane confirmed in the pre-match conference are not available for selection.

Furthermore, Nacho, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard are also not part of the squad. Hazard is missing the game after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.

Mallorca, though not a big threat to Real Madrid, broke their three-game losing streak with a timely win over Espanyol. However, they are way down in the points table, languishing at the 18th position. Mallorca are without Juan Hernandez, Baba Rahman and Aleksandar Sedlar. However, defender Antonio Raillo is back.

La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca predicted line-up vs Real Madrid: Reina; Sastre, Valjent, Raillo, Ganez; Febas, Baba, Sevilla; Junior, Rodriguez, Budimir

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid predicted line-up vs RCD Mallorca: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, James; Benzema, Rodrygo

Where to watch La Liga RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid live in India?

RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid will commence at 12.30AM on Sunday, October 20. The La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadi de Son Moix. The La Liga RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram