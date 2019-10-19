La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are at the top of the points table as the only undefeated team in the La Liga so far this season. Notably, RCD Mallorca meet Real Madrid for the first time in seven years as the latter travel to Estadi de Son Moix for the match. The La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid is schedule to start at 12:30AM on October 20.

Real Madrid will miss the services of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale when they take on Mallorca. Modric suffered a right leg injury in Croatia's draw with Wales on Sunday, while Bale finished the match with severe cramp, raising fitness concerns, even though none of the injuries are serious. Zidane confirmed in the pre-match conference are not available for selection.

Furthermore, Nacho, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard are also not part of the squad. Hazard is missing the game after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.

Mallorca, though not a big threat to Real Madrid, broke their three-game losing streak with a timely win over Espanyol. However, they are way down in the points table, languishing at the 18th position. Mallorca are without Juan Hernandez, Baba Rahman and Aleksandar Sedlar. However, defender Antonio Raillo is back.

La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca predicted line-up vs Real Madrid: Reina; Sastre, Valjent, Raillo, Ganez; Febas, Baba, Sevilla; Junior, Rodriguez, Budimir

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid predicted line-up vs RCD Mallorca: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, James; Benzema, Rodrygo

Where to watch La Liga RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid live in India?

RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid will commence at 12.30AM on Sunday, October 20. The La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadi de Son Moix. The La Liga RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

