La Liga 2019 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Betis will meet Atletico Madrid on December 22 in the Spanish La Liga at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. The last game between the two was in February where Betis won with 1-0 goal against Madrid. However, Atletico Madrid are at the 5th position with 29 points. Real Betis, on their part, are towards the bottom of the points table at the 12th position with 23 points.

Betis started slowly in the league but has climbed up since then and are undefeated in five matches. Atletico Madrid too are coming at the back of two consecutive victories and have not conceded a single goal in the last three matches.

The match will not see Alfonso Pedraza, William Carvalho and Juan Miguel Jiménez López playing for Betis as all three of them are injured. As for Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa will not be playing due to an injury, while Koke, Vitolo, Stefan Savic and Sime Vrsaljko are doubtful as well.

Real Betis predictable lineup: Joel Robles (goalkeeper), Emerson Aparecido, Aissa Mandi, Marc Batra, Zou Feddal, Alex Moreno, Nabil Fekir, Andres Guardado, Sergio Canales, Joaquin, Bojra Iglesias

Atletico Madrid probable lineup: Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Jose Gimenez, Felipe Monteiro, Kieran Trippier, Angel Correa, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix

Where to watch La Liga Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live in India?

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 8:30 PM on December 21. The La Liga 2019 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at Benito Villamarin stadium. The La Liga Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live streaming?

The Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

