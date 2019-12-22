La Liga 2019 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Atletico Madrid visit the Benito Villamarin Stadium to face Real Betis in La Liga.
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Betis will meet Atletico Madrid on December 22 in the Spanish La Liga at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. The last game between the two was in February where Betis won with 1-0 goal against Madrid. However, Atletico Madrid are at the 5th position with 29 points. Real Betis, on their part, are towards the bottom of the points table at the 12th position with 23 points.
Betis started slowly in the league but has climbed up since then and are undefeated in five matches. Atletico Madrid too are coming at the back of two consecutive victories and have not conceded a single goal in the last three matches.
The match will not see Alfonso Pedraza, William Carvalho and Juan Miguel Jiménez López playing for Betis as all three of them are injured. As for Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa will not be playing due to an injury, while Koke, Vitolo, Stefan Savic and Sime Vrsaljko are doubtful as well.
Real Betis predictable lineup: Joel Robles (goalkeeper), Emerson Aparecido, Aissa Mandi, Marc Batra, Zou Feddal, Alex Moreno, Nabil Fekir, Andres Guardado, Sergio Canales, Joaquin, Bojra Iglesias
Atletico Madrid probable lineup: Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Jose Gimenez, Felipe Monteiro, Kieran Trippier, Angel Correa, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix
Where to watch La Liga Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live in India?
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 8:30 PM on December 21. The La Liga 2019 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at Benito Villamarin stadium. The La Liga Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live streaming?
The Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anubhav Sinha to Sujoy Ghosh: Here are the Best Hindi Film Directors of 2019
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Calls Sona Mohapatra Aunty, Singer Says She Prefers 'Maasi'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 Written Updates: Sidharth, Rashami's Ugly Fight Brings House to Standstill
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car