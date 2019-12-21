Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

La Liga 2019-20: Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu as the league race continues.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 21, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in their last match of 2019. Real Madrid sit second at the La Liga table below Barcelona with equal points but inferior goal difference. Bilbao, on the other hand, are at the seventh position with 27 points. Real Madrid have so far recorded 10 wins, six draws and one defeat, collecting 36 points in the season so far. Los Blancos have the joint-second best defensive record in the league this term as well. The La Liga game Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Zinedine Zidane's team are also unbeaten at the Bernabeu, having won six of their last seven league fixtures at home. Bilbao have just lost four of their 17 matches and sit three points off the top four.

Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Eden Hazard and Marcelo will not be playing for Madrid due to injuries while James Rodriguez too remains on the sideline. Casemiro too has been suspended. The game could see a return of Luka Modric, alongside Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos for Madrid.

As for Bilbao, Ander Capa is out with a suspension, while Yeray Alvarez, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain and Artiz Aduriz are all injured.

Real Madrid Predicted Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Isco

Athletic Bilbao Predicted Line-up: Unai; Lekue, I Martinez, Nunez, Berchiche; D Garcia, San Jose; Williams, U Lopez, Cordoba; R Garcia

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live in India?

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will commence at 1:30AM on December 22. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match will be played at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming?

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
