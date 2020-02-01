La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid will be looking to face Atletico Madrid at the La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday. Real Madrid sit at the top of the points table with 46 points from 21 matches, while number six Atletico Madrid have 36 points from the same number of matches. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 8:30 PM.
Zidane's side will enter the match at the back of seven straight wins across all competitions. Both Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard will not be a part of this weekend's matches despite recovering from their respective knee and ankle injuries. However, Dani Carvajal will be back following a one-game suspension, while Gareth Bale remains unsure following a recent ankle problem.
The match will, however, see Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric playing.
As for Atletico, Diego Costa remains unavailable following a neck operation. The match will also not see Thomas Lemar or Koka playing. Joao Felix too will miss out on the match.
Jose Gimenez and Kieran Trippier too are doubtful of playing. Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, and Hector Herrea, however, will be playing in midfield.
Possible lineup for Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vazquez
Possible lineup for Atletico: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Saul, Herrera, Partey, Vitolo; Correa, Morata
Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?
Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid at 8.30 PM on Saturday, February 1. The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid game live telecast will not be aired in India.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming?
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
