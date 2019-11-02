La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid take on Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in La Liga.
Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid will face Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on November 3 for their La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 match Real Madrid vs Real Betis will commence at 1 pm. Real Madrid, who had a thumping 5-0 victory over Leganes in their last La Liga fixture, will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Real Betis. On the other hand, Real Betis who have 12 points from the 11 games played so far, will look for better prospects in their away fixture.
Marco Asensio and Nacho won't be featured in Real Madrid's upcoming game. Both the players were sidelined due to knee injuries. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is expected to feature in the playing XI.
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Betis: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo
La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis possible starting lineup v Real Madrid: Joel; Emerson, Mandi, Feddal, Moreno; Bartra, Ismael; Canales, Fekir, Joaquin; Iglesias
Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Betis live in India?
Real Madrid vs Real Betis will commence at 1:00 am on Sunday, November 3s. The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Betis match will be at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Betis match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Betis live streaming?
The Real Madrid vs Real Betis live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
