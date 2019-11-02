Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Madrid take on Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in La Liga.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:November 2, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid will face Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on November 3 for their La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 match Real Madrid vs Real Betis will commence at 1 pm. Real Madrid, who had a thumping 5-0 victory over Leganes in their last La Liga fixture, will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Real Betis. On the other hand, Real Betis who have 12 points from the 11 games played so far, will look for better prospects in their away fixture.

Marco Asensio and Nacho won't be featured in Real Madrid's upcoming game. Both the players were sidelined due to knee injuries. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is expected to feature in the playing XI.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Betis: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis possible starting lineup v Real Madrid: Joel; Emerson, Mandi, Feddal, Moreno; Bartra, Ismael; Canales, Fekir, Joaquin; Iglesias

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Betis live in India?

Real Madrid vs Real Betis will commence at 1:00 am on Sunday, November 3s. The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Betis match will be at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Betis match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Betis live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram