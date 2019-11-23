La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Madrid will eye their third successive win of the season when they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad fixture will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Sociedad are sitting two points behind Madrid and as the league's surviving surprise package after Granada's fairytale opening has dissipated following three consecutive defeats. The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad game will commence at 1:30 am.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has come out in defence for Gareth Bale after the Welshman decided to celebrate his country's qualification for Euro 2020 with a flag that suggested the club were not top of his priorities.

"There's been a lot of noise about what he did but we need to just focus on football. It's all got a bit too much. I'm just looking at what he can give us on the pitch, not what's said off it, that doesn't interest me," Zidane said.

Calling him an important player to the side, Zidane added, "I believe he can become a decisive player for us again. He's an important player when he is injury-free; he's shown that before and he will show it again."

Real will be without winger Lucas Vazquez, who has suffered a toe injury after dropping a dumbbell on his foot in the gym.

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Sociedad: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

La Liga 2019 Real Sociedad possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Remiro; Zaldua, Le Normand, Llorente, Monreal; Zubeldia, Elustondo, Merino; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in India?

The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

