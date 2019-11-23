Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:November 23, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid will eye their third successive win of the season when they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad fixture will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Sociedad are sitting two points behind Madrid and as the league's surviving surprise package after Granada's fairytale opening has dissipated following three consecutive defeats. The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad game will commence at 1:30 am.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has come out in defence for Gareth Bale after the Welshman decided to celebrate his country's qualification for Euro 2020 with a flag that suggested the club were not top of his priorities.

"There's been a lot of noise about what he did but we need to just focus on football. It's all got a bit too much. I'm just looking at what he can give us on the pitch, not what's said off it, that doesn't interest me," Zidane said.

Calling him an important player to the side, Zidane added, "I believe he can become a decisive player for us again. He's an important player when he is injury-free; he's shown that before and he will show it again."

Real will be without winger Lucas Vazquez, who has suffered a toe injury after dropping a dumbbell on his foot in the gym.

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Sociedad: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

La Liga 2019 Real Sociedad possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Remiro; Zaldua, Le Normand, Llorente, Monreal; Zubeldia, Elustondo, Merino; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in India?

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad will commence at 1:30 am on Sunday, November 24. The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram