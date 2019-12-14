La Liga 2019 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona will face a stern test when they travel to San Sebastian for their upcoming game against Real Sociedad. Both the sides will eye to produce a clinical show ahead of their rearranged Clasico clash next Wednesday. The La Liga 2019 fixture Real Sociedad vs Barcelona will be played at the Anoeta Stadium. Table-toppers Barca have lost just one of their last 16 in all competitions. On the other hand, Sociedad have just won two of their last six games and are currently seven points off the table toppers. 8:30

Speaking on the team's current form, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said, "We're in a good way. It's good to see this kind of consistency. We had to come through a difficult spell to get to where we are now."

"Tomorrow will be a really tough game. It's one of the toughest away trips we have. We've won there in the last two seasons but before that we were losing there year after year," Valverde added.

For Barcelona, fullback Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo will be facing late fitness tests. Midfielder Artur is expected to join forward Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines for the trip to San Sebastian, Valverde said.

On the other hand, Sociedad will be without Ruben Pardo, Asier Illarramendi and David Zurutuza.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup: Remiro; Zaldua, Llorente, Gorosabel, Monreal; Portu, Odegaard, Guevara, Merino, Oyarzabal; Willian Jose

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic; Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi

Where to watch La Liga fixture Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live in India?

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona will commence at 8:30 pm on Saturday, December 14. The La Liga 2019 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match will be at the Anoeta Stadium. The La Liga Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 fixture Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live streaming?

The La Liga 2019 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

