Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Sevilla host Atletico Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Atletico Madrid will face a daunting trip to Sevilla in their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday (November 2). Atletico Madrid will look for a desperate victory after the side drew five games this season. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Sevilla, who have registered win their last three outings, will look to continue their winning run when they face Atletico. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid fixture will commence at 11 pm.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will step into the dugout without Daniel Carrico. Carrico was ruled out due to foot injury. On the other hand, the visitors, Atletico Madrid, have a long list of injuries to wary about. The Red and Whites will travel without Joao Felix, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez and Sime Vrsaljko.

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Torres, Hernandez, Ocampos

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Vitolo, Saul, Thomas, Koke; Morata, Costa

Where to watch La Liga Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live in India?

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 11:00 PM on Saturday, November 2. The La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match will be at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The La Liga Levante vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live streaming?

The Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram