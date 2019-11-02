La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Sevilla host Atletico Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in La Liga.
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Atletico Madrid will face a daunting trip to Sevilla in their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday (November 2). Atletico Madrid will look for a desperate victory after the side drew five games this season. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Sevilla, who have registered win their last three outings, will look to continue their winning run when they face Atletico. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid fixture will commence at 11 pm.
Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will step into the dugout without Daniel Carrico. Carrico was ruled out due to foot injury. On the other hand, the visitors, Atletico Madrid, have a long list of injuries to wary about. The Red and Whites will travel without Joao Felix, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez and Sime Vrsaljko.
La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Torres, Hernandez, Ocampos
La Liga 2019-20 Atletico possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Vitolo, Saul, Thomas, Koke; Morata, Costa
Where to watch La Liga Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live in India?
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 11:00 PM on Saturday, November 2. The La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match will be at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The La Liga Levante vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live streaming?
The Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
