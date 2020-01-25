Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona travel to the Mestalla to take on Valencia in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Valencia will host the table-toppers Barcelona in their La Liga faceoff at Mestalla on January 25 (Saturday). Barcelona, who are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over Granada, will try to increase the point-difference from Real Madrid at the second spot. The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Barcelona will be played at 8.30 pm.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 7th position and come to face the Spanish champions after a horrendous defeat of 1-4 at the hands of relegation-threatened Mallorca last Sunday. Their woes increased because of seeing a red card early in the second half in the form of Daniel Parejo. He will, hence, miss the upcoming game.

Saturday's match will be Barcelona's second under new manager Quique Setien. The Blaugrana will not have strikers Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) for their next showdown. Messi did not play against Ibiza in their last Copa Del Ray match, but will feature in the La Liga fixture.

Meanwhile, the hosts will miss Cristiano Piccini, Goncalo Guedes and Manu Vallejo through injury. Their most important attacking player Rodrigo Moreno will be a doubt, who was sidelined because of a knee problem.

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia predicted XI: Jaume Domenech; Daniel Wass, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Luis Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Soler; Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati.

Where to watch La Liga Valencia vs Barcelona live in India?

Valencia vs Barcelona will commence at 8:30 am on Saturday, January 25. The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Barcelona match will be at the Mestalla. The La Liga Valencia vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Valencia vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram