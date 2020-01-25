La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Valencia will host the table-toppers Barcelona in their La Liga faceoff at Mestalla on January 25 (Saturday). Barcelona, who are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over Granada, will try to increase the point-difference from Real Madrid at the second spot. The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Barcelona will be played at 8.30 pm.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 7th position and come to face the Spanish champions after a horrendous defeat of 1-4 at the hands of relegation-threatened Mallorca last Sunday. Their woes increased because of seeing a red card early in the second half in the form of Daniel Parejo. He will, hence, miss the upcoming game.

Saturday's match will be Barcelona's second under new manager Quique Setien. The Blaugrana will not have strikers Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) for their next showdown. Messi did not play against Ibiza in their last Copa Del Ray match, but will feature in the La Liga fixture.

Meanwhile, the hosts will miss Cristiano Piccini, Goncalo Guedes and Manu Vallejo through injury. Their most important attacking player Rodrigo Moreno will be a doubt, who was sidelined because of a knee problem.

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia predicted XI: Jaume Domenech; Daniel Wass, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Luis Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Soler; Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati.

Where to watch La Liga Valencia vs Barcelona live in India?

Valencia vs Barcelona will commence at 8:30 am on Saturday, January 25. The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Barcelona match will be at the Mestalla. The La Liga Valencia vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Valencia vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

