1-min read

La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Madrid travel to the Mestalla Stadium to take on Valencia in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 15, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid will travel to Valencia for their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Sunday. The La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Real Madrid will be played at the Mestalla Stadium. Real Madrid, who have won eight of their last 10 in all competitions, will be eyeing to register their fifth successive win across competition when they face Valencia. On the other hand, Valencia, who have managed to secure a berth in the last 16 of the Champions League with a victory over Ajax Amsterdam, will aim at producing a similar show in their home game. The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Real Madrid fixture will commence at 1:30 am.

Meanwhile, Real coach Zinedine Zidane is yet to take a call on whether or not to rest midfield general Casemiro. "He's played (in the Champions League) and we'll have a look into it for the next game, and see what we do in Valencia. He hasn't got much rest, but I'm not going to say what my plan is."

On the other hand, Valencia have a long list of injuries to look at ahead of the Sunday fixture. Jasper Cillessen is still in doubt after he picked a calf injury last weekend. Cristiano Piccini, Goncalo Guedes, Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Maxi Gomez won't feature against Real Madrid.

Valencia possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Domenech; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Soler, Coquelin, Parejo; Vallejo, Rodrigo, Torres

Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Valencia: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Bale, Benzema, Rodrygo

Where to watch La Liga Valencia vs Real Madrid live in India?

Valencia vs Real Madrid will commence at 1:30 AM on Monday, December 16. The La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Real Madrid match will be at the Mestalla Stadium. The La Liga Valencia vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Valencia vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

