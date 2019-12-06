La Liga 2019 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid will travel to Villarreal for their upcoming La Liga 2019 fixture on Saturday, December 7. Atletico Madrid will be desperate to get their season back on track when they visit Villarreal. Atletico have finished in the top three in La Liga in all seven full seasons under Diego Simeone but are currently sixth in the standings, six points off leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid, who each have a game in hand. The La Liga 2019 game will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica. Meanwhile, Villarreal, who are 13th on the points table, will look for an early advantage against Atletico. The La Liga 2019 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 1:30 AM.

Villarreal will host Atletico without Santi Cazorla, who has picked up and ankle sprain. On the other hand, Atletico will fly without Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.

La Liga 2019 Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Asenjo; Mario, Albiol, Torres, Quintilla; Morlanes; Trigueros, Anguissa, Chukwueze, Moreno; Toko Ekambi

La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Herrera, Thomas, Lemar, Koke; Morata, Felix

Where to watch La Liga Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid live in India?

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 1:30 am on Saturday, December 7. The La Liga 2019 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid match will be at the Estadio de la Ceramica. The La Liga Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid live streaming?

The Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

