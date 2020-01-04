Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga 2020 Atletico Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid host Levante at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 4, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
La Liga 2020 Atletico Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Atletico Madrid will be facing Levante on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the ongoing La Liga. The match will be televised at 11 pm.

Atletico Madrid are on the fourth position in the points table for La Liga with 32 points from 18 matches, while Levante sit at the 9th position with 26 points from the same number of matches. Atletico Madrid are only seven points behind league leaders Barcelona, who have a cumulative 39 points from 18 points.

Atletico Madrid will not see Diego Costa playing following a neck operation. Stefan Savic too will not be playing along with Thomas Lemar who is suffering from a hamstring problem. Koke and Vitolo too will not be playing for Atletico with hamstring and groin issues respectively. The match, instead, will feature Hector Herrera and Alvaro Morata.

Levante will not see Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Ivan Lopez and Cheick Doukoure in action while Jorge Miramon is out with a thigh injury as well. The match will see Marti and Jose Luis Morales instead.

La Liga 2020 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Levante: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Lodi; Saul, Thomas, Herrera, Felix; Correa, Morata

La Liga 2019-20 Levate possible lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Fernandez; Coke, Cabaco, Postigo, Tono; Rochina, Campana, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales, Marti

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Levante live in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Levante will commence at 11:00 pm on Saturday, January 4. The La Liga 2020 Atletico Madrid vs Levante match will be at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Levante match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Levante live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Levante live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


