La Liga 2021-22 Alaves vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be eager to make a perfect start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign when they travel to Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday to face Alaves. Both sides had a contrasting run in the last term and they will be looking to start their season off strongly with a win. The hosts secured their spot in La Liga for the sixth consecutive season with a 16th-place finish in Spain’s top-flight last season. However, it was nothing less than a crusade for the Basque outfit. Even their pre-season campaign has been uneven. Nevertheless, Javier Calleja’s men will be coming off a 1-0 win against Levante and would want that momentum in their curtain-raiser clash.

However, the Los Blancos managed to reach the Champions League semi-finals and ended second in La Liga, two points adrift of the champions Atletico Madrid. The capital giants too had a terrible pre-season campaign, as they lost to Rangers before tying with AC Milan.

Ahead of the season, Alaves strengthened their squad with the likes of Florian Lejeune, Toni Moya, Ivan Martin and Manu Garcia among others. The Spanish giants will be without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane who migrated to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively. However, they will be bolstered with the arrival of David Alaba.

La Liga 2021-22 Alaves vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

The host’s new signing Mamadou Loumwas down with a thigh injury earlier this week and will miss this game.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has a host of players unavailable in the opening game. The likes of Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy and Alvaro Odriozola will all miss the game due to injuries. He will also be sweating about the fitness of Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema.

Alaves possible starting line-up: Ruben Duarte, John Guidetti, Facundo Pellistri, Edgar Mendez, Manu García, Alberto Rodríguez, Ximo Navarro, Pere Pons, Antonio Sivera, Tomás Pina, Florian Lejeune

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Marcelo, Luka Jovic, Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Isco, Luka Modric, David Alaba, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale

The La Liga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, August 15, at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

MTV (Viacom18 ) will telecast the match live in India.

Live streaming will be available on Voot and Jio TV as well.

