La Liga 2021-22 Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The post-Messi era for Barcelona started with a winning note as the Catalan giants cruised past Real Sociedad with a 4-2 win in their opening match. Martin Braithwaite scored a brace as Barcelona earned vital three points. Travelling to Bilbao to renew their rivalry with Athletic Club, Ronald Koeman’s side will be eager to claim three points. The last time the two sides encountered, was in the Copa Del Rey finals last season where the Barcelona laugranas won the trophy by beating Athletic Club 4-0. The La Liga 2021-22 Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona match will be played at the San Mames Barria, Bilbao. The kick-off time is 1:30 am, Sunday, August 22.

It’s an action-packed day as Athletic Club host Barcelona on Sunday in an exciting clash and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the ATH vs FCB La Liga match live streaming online and TV broadcast.

La Liga 2021-22 Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Athletic Club has a list of players injured including Aitor Paredes, Oscar de Marcos, and Yuri Berchiche. However, good news for Bilbao as Raul Garcia is fit and Inaki Williams will play up front. Dani Garcia will provide Athletic with depth as well.

Barcelona’s list is also concerning as goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out with a knee injury and is likely to return by next month. Striker Sergio Aguero is out with a calf injury and will not be in action any time soon. However, Frenkie de Jong is fit and will start for Barcelona along with Pedri and Busquets.

La Liga 2021-22 Athletic Club FC vs Athletic Club FC probable XI:

Athletic Club Predicted Starting line-up: Julen Agirrezabala (GK), Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams

Athletic Club Predicted Starting line-up: Neto (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann.

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 1:30 am IST at San Mames Barria, Bilbao.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona fixture?

The match between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot Select.

