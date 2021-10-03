La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will travel to the Spanish capital for another crucial La Liga game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night. The match between Atletico and Barca will be played at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Barcelona are coming into this game after a shocking 0-3 thumping by Portuguese team Benfica in the UEFA Champions League match and they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Ronald Koeman’s unit is also struggling in their domestic league as they currently occupy the sixth spot in the La Liga table after six games. And if the reports in the Spanish media are to be believed then the Barca fans can witness a change in management in the next few days.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are placed at the fourth spot in the La Liga table with four victories under this belt in seven games.

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will kick off at 12:30 am (IST) on Sunday.

La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid’s French midfielder Thomas Lemar will not feature in this fixture as he is out of their squad due to injury. Former Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez are expected to start against the Catalans on Sunday.

Barcelona’s new number 10, Ansu Fati netted a goal on his return to Camp Nou and he is expected to make another substitute appearance against Atletico. Pedri returned to the Barca squad against Benfica but it is highly unlikely that he will feature in this game. Four Barca players – Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba – have been sidelined from their main squad due to injury. The availability of Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto is also not confirmed as they are carrying knocks.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak; Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 3, at 12:30 am (IST) at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

