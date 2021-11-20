La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will be back in action when they take on Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Both these sides have been blowing hot and cold all season and will want to go all attack and clinch this game.

Coming into this match, Osasuna, who are sitting on the eighth slot, will look to find a place in the top five. The Pamplona-based, however, went down 2-0 against Real Sociedad, earlier this month. Osasuna need to win this game in order to make a comeback to the scheme of things.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are on fourth place in the league table and have not been able to hit their stride this season. In their last outing, they played out a 3-3 draw against Valencia.

The La Liga 2021-22Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

La Liga 2021-22Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Team News, Injury Update

For Atletico Madrid Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are available for selection. However, Kieran Trippier is still out injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are still sweating over the fitness of Jonas Ramalho and Ante Budimir and they could still be available for this match. Howwver, Aridane Hernandez is still out injured and might not feature in this match this weekend.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Osasuna possible starting line-up: Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Chimy Avila, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off?

The La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 20, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna match?

The La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna match will be shown on MTV India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna fixture?

The La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna match will be streamed on Voot and JioTV.

