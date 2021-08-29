La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will face Getafe in their third match of the La Liga 2021-22 season on Sunday at Camp Nou. Barca started the new season with a thumping at home victory (4-2) against Real Sociedad. Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite’s brace gave them a comfortable 2-0 lead. While late goals from opposition’s Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal made the game tight, Braithwaite struck again, and Sergi Roberto’s injury time brace sealed a 4-2 victory. But Ronald Koeman’s men failed to make it two in a row, as they slumped to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao last weekend. With defending champions Atletico Madrid winning both of their first two matches, Barcelona will want to win this game.

Meanwhile, Getafe after losing their opening two games, will look to get off the mark in this fixture. The team did not get off to a strong start when they travelled to Valencia on the opening day. Michel’s side were unable to draw level and eventually lost the match by 1-0. They hoped to bounce back against Seville, but Erik Lamela’s 93rd-minute goal condemned Getafe to a second straight defeat.

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona vs Getafe will kick off at 08:30 PM IST.

La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Getafe: Team News, Injury Update

Ronald Koeman has a handful of absentees to deal with, as Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero and Gerard Pique are all out of action due to injuries. While Marc-Andre ter Stegen continues to be on the sidelines, new signing Eric Garcia will also sit out due to a red card suspension.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Sabit Abdulai and Marc Cucurella. The duo are currently recuperating from knee injuries. However, they will be bolstered with the return of Vitolo, the experienced striker is expected to be a key player in Sunday’s tough clash.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Neto (GK); Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

Getafe possible starting line-up: David Soria (GK); Mathias Olivera, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Carles Alena, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Vitolo; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

What time will the Barcelona vs Getafe match kick-off?

The La Liga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 29, at Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain.

What TV channel will show the Barcelona vs Getafe match?

MTV will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream the Barcelona vs Getafe fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Voot and Jio TV as well.

