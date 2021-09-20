La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Granada LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their fourth match of the La Liga this season, Barcelona will play host to Granada at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. The La Liga giants will be looking to return to winning ways after they were mauled 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week. While their first big European night of the season started on a dismal note, the Catalans are undefeated in the La Liga after three games so far. The match between Barcelona and Granada will kick off at 12:30 am (IST) on Tuesday.

Granada though are looking like an out-of-form unit as they have drawn two and lost two matches in the Spanish domestic league thus far. Diego Martinez’s men are yet grab three points and head into this encounter on the back of a 2-1 loss to Real Betis. Despite all of Barcelona’s troubles, the this match should see them as clear favourites.

La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Granada: Team News, Injury Update

Injury problems have worsened over the course for Ronald Koeman’s side. Jordi Alba and Pedri are out and will not be available for this match. A surgery will keep Martin Braithwaite away for a couple of months. Additionally, Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele continue to be on the sidelines. While Ansu Fati is on the road to full recovery but may not feature for Barcelona on Tuesday.

For Granada, Neyder Lozano will be out of action for a while. Other than that, there are no major injury concerns for Diego Martinez’s side. has no injury concerns in his camp.

Barcelona vs Granada probable XI:

Barcelona probable starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Alejandro Balde; Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frankie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay

Granada probable starting line-up: Lusi Maximiano; Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Luis Abram; Santiago Arias, Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Monchu, Carlos Neva; Luis Suarez, Darwin Machis

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Granada kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Granada is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 21, at 12:30 am (IST) at Camp Nou, in Barcelona.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Granada match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Granada will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Granada fixture?

The match between Barcelona and Granada can be live-streamed on Voot and Jio TV apps.

