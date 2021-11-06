La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Celta Vigo are set to host Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos in their domestic league on Saturday, November 6. It has been a tough few months for the Catalans giants, as they have only won one of their last five games in the league, but suffered three defeats in the process, including a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in their last away domestic fixture, which led to Ronald Koeman’s exit. However, Barca did manage to pick up vital three points in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night against Dynamo Kiev, and the result moved the La Liga side into the second spot in Group E standings. They will look for a similar result in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, too have endured a tough start to the campaign in the Spanish league. The Galicians have won three, drawn two and lost seven of their opening 12 matches to collect 11 points so far. Their terrible run has left them in 15th position in the points table ahead of the next set of matches. However, they held Rayo Vallecano in a goalless stalemate in their previous game and will look to improve their performance in this fixture.

The match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will kick off at 08:45 pm (IST) on Saturday.

La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

The hosts will be without the services of Mina due to a hamstring injury, while Brais Mendez will miss the game as he’s serving a suspension. Nolito may find a spot in the starting 11 with Fran Beltran again operating as the number 10. Meanwhile, Augusto Solari could start alongside Iago Aspas in attack, whereas Thiago Galhardo will also be hoping to keep his spot.

The visitors have more than a handful of players missing the trip to Vigo. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Sergino Dest, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri and Gerard Pique will be sidelines due to injuries. However, Sergi Roberto could make a return for the Catalan giants, while Philippe Coutinho can start the attack alongside Fati and Memphis Depay.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona probable XI:

Celta Vigo Possible Starting Line-up: Dituro; Mallo, Murillo, N Araujo, Galan; Tapia; Suarez, Beltran, Nolito; Solari, Aspas

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, R Araujo, Garcia, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Coutinho, Memphis, Fati

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 6, at 08:45 pm (IST) at the Estadio de Balaidos, in Vigo, Spain.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

