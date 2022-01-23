La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will aim to return to winning ways on Monday when they face Deportivo Alaves in their next La Liga match at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

The Catalan giants are coming into this game after registering two back to back defeats in two separate competitions. They were beaten 3-2 by Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup and lost by the same margin to Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey.

Alaves are also struggling to get going this season. They are currently involved in an intense relegation battle with Mallorca, Cadiz and Levante in La Liga.

The La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Ruben Duarte and Ximo Navarro have been sidelined from this game with an injury. Florian Lejeune, who sit out from their last game due to suspension, is expected to return to the starting XI on Monday.

The trio of Samuel Umtiti, Eric Garcia and Sergi Roberto has been ruled out from this game. Memphis Depay’s participation is also not confirmed as he is suffering from a muscular overload. Ansu Fati suffered an injury relapse on Thursday against Athletic Bilbao and should be sidelined from this fixture. Gavi will miss the contest with suspension.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona probable XI:

Deportivo Alaves Predicted Starting XI: Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Miazga, Lejeune, Lopez; Jason, Moya, Garcia, Rioja; De La Fuente, Joselu

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Torres, L de Jong, Jutgla

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 24, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

