La Liga 2021-22: Elche vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Elche will face a stern test against Barcelona on Sunday in the La Liga contest. The Catalan giants won their previous two encounters and will look to make it three victories in a row.

Barca currently occupy the fourth spot in the La Liga table with 45 points in their kitty from 25 games. They are one point behind third-placed Real Betis with one game in hand.

The home side, meanwhile, sit 13th in the table. They are eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The La Liga match between Elche and Barcelona will kick off at 8:45 pm (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Elche vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

The trio of Javier Pastore, John Donald and Helibelton Palacios will miss this game through injury for Elche. Gerard Gumbau will sit out this weekend due to his suspension. In Gumbau’s absence, Raul Guti could be handed a start here. Guido Carrillo could also go out, making way for Fidel.

Advertisement

Barcelona are marred with injuries as Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde and Samuel Umtiti have been sidelined from this fixture. Jordi Alba could return to the starting XI after serving his suspension. Frenkie de Jong could also return to central midfield while Sergino Dest is expected to be back at right-back.

Elche vs Barcelona probable XI:

Elche Predicted Starting XI: Badia; Barragan, Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Guti, Fidel; Milla, Boye

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Elche vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Elche and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 6, at 8:45 pm (IST) at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Elche vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Elche and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Elche vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Elche and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.