La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga giants Barcelona will look to record a hat-trick of victories in their domestic league on Sunday when they will travel to RCDE Stadium to face their Catalan rivals Espanyol.

The touring team will come into this game after humiliating the reigning Spanish champions Atlético de Madrid 4-2 last weekend. They are presently sitting at the 4th spot on the La Liga table. Barca are just two points behind third-placed Real Betis with one game in hand.

Barca’s opponents, Espanyol, are occupying the 13th spot with 27 points in their kitty from 23 games.

The La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Oscar Gil will sit out from this fixture through suspension while Fernando Calero could be sidelined from the Espanyol squad due to injury. Raul de Tomas will return on the field after missing their last game with suspension.

Barcelona’s Brazilian defender Dani Alves will warm the bench on Sunday night as he was handed a red card during Barca’s last game. Barca boss Xavi will miss the services of Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde. All of these players have been ruled out with an injury. The availability of Clement Lenglet, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia are also in doubt.

Espanyol vs Barcelona probable XI:

Espanyol predicted starting XI: Diego Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Darder, Morlanes, Melendo; Puado, De Tomas, Vilhena

Barcelona predicted starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Torres, Gavi

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Espanyol and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 14, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Cornellà-El Prat.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Espanyol and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

