La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Espanyol will play host to Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday evening for a La Liga match. Real Madrid are coming into this game on the back of an embarrassing 1-2 loss at the hands of Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol in Europe. The Spanish giants will look to bounce back by collecting all three points from this fixture.

On the other hand, Espanyol are heading into this encounter after losing to 10-men Sevilla. The match between Espanyol and Real Madrid will kick off at 7:45 pm (IST) on Sunday.

La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Espanyol full-back Miguelon has been sidelined for this fixture as he has joined Javi Puado on the list of absentees. Three other Espanyol players – Oier Olazabal, Fernando Calero and Yangel Herrera are also doubtful for the weekend game. Aleix Vidal could start ahead of Wu Lei as front three while Manu Morlanes can be seen in the midfield.

Ferland Mendy was spotted training with the Real squad after the international break. In another blow, Dani Carvajal has picked up an injury and could be out of action for a month. Toni Kroos has recovered from his injury. However, the trio of Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Dani Ceballos are still sidelined from the Real squad.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Espanyol Probable Starting Line-up: Diego Lopez, Oscar Gill, Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gómez, Leandro Cabrera, Manu Morlanes, Sergi Darder, David López, Aleix Vidal, Raúl de Tomás, Adrián Embarba

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Carlos Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Espanyol and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 3, at 7:45 pm (IST) at RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Real Madrid will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Espanyol vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Espanyol and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

