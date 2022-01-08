La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona make a trip to Granada’s Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes for a second successive La Liga match on the road on Saturday night. The Catalan giants enter this weekend’s contest off the back of a 2-1 win over Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. They had also managed to beat Mallorca 1-0 in the La Liga last weekend even without the services of a number of first-team players due to a combination of injury and coronavirus absentees. Xavi’s men are currently fifth in the La Liga points table, one point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, hosts Granada, since their 1-4 loss at home against league toppers Real Madrid in November, Robert Moreno’s side are unbeaten in La Liga, recording three wins and three draws from their last six games in Spain’s top flight. They are now seven points above the relegation zone, occupy 13th position, with 23 points from 19 matches. Sadly, the Red and Whites were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Mancha Real last month, so they only have the La Liga to focus on till the end of the season.

Blaugrana have lost to Granada in two of the last five top-flight clashes between the two sides, and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Granada vs Barcelona match live streaming online and telecast details.

La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Robert Moreno will again be bereft without the services of Neyder Lozano and Santiago Arias through injury,while Alberto Soro, German Sanchez and Ruben Rochina remain doubtful, after testing positive for COVID-19. However, Luis Suarez should be joined by Jorge Molina in the final third, along with Antonio Puertas to handle the attacking for the home team. Darwin Machis is fit and ready to handle the wide areas.

Barca have a big list of absentees, as Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong remain on the sidelines through injury. Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti could again miss the trip due to illness, while Abde Ezzalzouli, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Philippe Coutinho, and Sergino Dest are among those to recently test positive for COVID-19, and their availability remains doubtful.

Granada Possible Starting Line-up: Maximiano; Quini, Duarte, Torrente, Neva; Puertas, Milla, Gonalons, Machis; Molina, Suarez

Barcelona Possible Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Garcia, Pique, Alba; Puig, Busquets, Nico; Dembele, L de Jong, Jutgla

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Granada and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 8, at 11:00 pm (IST) at the Nuevo Los Carmenes, in Granada, Spain.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Granada and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Granada and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

