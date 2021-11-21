La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will return to action after scripting three wins on the bounce across all competitions with an away match at Granada on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are second on the points table and are just one point behind leaders Real Sociedad. However, they have a game in hand compared to the Basque side.

On the other hand, Granada come into this match placed 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not hit their stride all season. They come into this match after having lost 2-0 against Espanyol earlier this month.

This match will be a tough proposition for Granada as Real Madrid have an excellent side against Granada and have won 28 out of 38 matches played between the two teams. Granada have won just four games in this competition.

La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

As far as team combinations are concerned, Granada will come into this match without having the services of Domingos Duarte. Luis Milla and Isma Ruiz are also not available for selection. However, Yan Eteki and Maxime Gonalons have recovered and they will find themselves in the playing XI for this match.

Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale are not available for selection as they are both injured, but Federico Valverde, Mariano Diaz and Rodrygo have all attained their fitness during the international break.

Granada vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Granada Possible Starting Line-up: Luis Maximiano; Quini, Victor Diaz, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Ruben Rochina, Monchu, Maxime Gonalons, Alberto Soro; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Granada vs Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 21, at 08:45 PM (IST) at the Los Carmenes.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Granada vs Real Madrid will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Granada vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Granada vs Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

