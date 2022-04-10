La Liga 2021-22 Levante vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be bidding to register their seventh straight victory in their domestic league on Monday when they will go up against Levante in La Liga at the Levante Stadium - Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Xavi’s men are currently occupying the third position in Spain’s top-flight with 57 points under their belt from 29 games. Levante, meanwhile, are sitting at the 19th spot with eight more games to go in the ongoing season.

The La Liga match between Levante and Barcelona will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Levante vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Levante will miss the services of several of their key players for this fixture due to a lengthy list of injuries. Oscar Duarte, Jorge de Frutos, Shkodran Mustafi, Martin Caceres, Roberto Soldado, Dani Gomez and Carlos Clerc - all of them have been ruled out from this fixture due to injury. In Caceres’ absence, Ruben Vezo could come in the starting XI. Other than that, Levante is set to name an unchanged squad for this match.

Barcelona are also set to miss the services of several of their star players as well. The quad of Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto has been sidelined from this fixture with injury. Gerard Pique is also having a medical issue and will not be available here. With Pique out, Dani Alves could make a comeback in the starting line-up.

Levante vs Barcelona probable XI:

Levante Predicted Starting XI: Cardenas; Miramon, Rober, Postigo, Vezo, Franquesa; Melero, Pepelu, Radoja; Morales, Marti

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, E Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Levante vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Levante and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 11, at 12:30 am (IST) at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Levante vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Levante and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Levante vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Levante and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

