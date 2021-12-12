La Liga 2021-22 Osasuna vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from their midweek UEFA Champions League disappointment when they return to La Liga to face Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona failed to qualify for the last-16 stage of the continental championship, courtesy of a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich, with Benfica beating Xavi’s team to the second position in Group E. Meanwhile, after making a positive start under Xavi Hernandez era, Barca lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis in the league last weekend before suffering the three-goal defeat at Allianz Arena. They are currently seventh in La Liga standings 16 points behind leaders Real Madrid, dashing all hopes for a title finish is out of reach.

Meanwhile, Osasuna have won five lost as many and drawn six of their 16 games in La Liga to collect 21 points so far. Jagoba Arrasate’s are in the 10th position in the table, just two points behind their opponents this weekend. However, they are actually winless in the home league since mid-October, drawing four and losing three of their last seven games, including a 0-0 with Levante last weekend.

The match between Osasuna and Barcelona will kick off at 08:45 pm (IST) on Sunday.

La Liga 2021-22 Osasuna vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

The hosts will be without the services of Jesus Areso due to a wrist injury, while Juan Perez’s confirmation remains doubtful. However, Ruben Garcia and Kike Barja could potentially return in the midfield.

The visitors long list of injured players still include Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergio Aguero and Sergi Roberto. While Jordi Alba and Memphis Depay are out with injuries, and Ousmane Dembele’s fitness will be evaluated ahead of the match.

Osasuna vs Barcelona probable XI:

Osasuna Possible Starting Line-up: Herrera; Vidal, U Garcia, D Garcia, Sanchez; Barja, Torro, Brasanac, R Garcia; Avila, Budimir

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Mingueza; F de Jong, Busquets, Nico; Gavi, Demir, Dembele

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Osasuna vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Osasuna and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 12, at 08:45 pm (IST) at El Sadar Stadium, in Pamplona, Spain.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Osasuna vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Osasuna vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Osasuna and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

