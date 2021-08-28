La Liga 2021-22 Real Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be up against Real Betis in another important La Liga fixture on Monday morning (IST). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am (IST) and will take place at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Real Madrid had a mixed start to their campaign as they have won just one game and drawn another in their opening two matches. They currently occupy the third spot in the table and losing this game could send them further down in the standings.

On the other hand, Real Betis punched above their weight as they finished the last season at the sixth spot in the points table. However, so far, they have failed in impressing the viewers with their performance in this season as their have drawn their opening two games to collect as many points.

La Liga 2021-22 Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Two Real Betis players – Youssouf Sabaly and Diego Lainez – have been ruled out from tonight’s fixture due to injuries. Betis’ Spanish winger Alex Moreno is also doubtful as he has picked a knack.

Real Madrid’s Croatian international Luka Modric and German midfielder Toni Kroos are injured and will not be available for selection. In Modric and Kroos’ absence, Isco and Federico Valverde will have to up their game in the midfield.

Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos will also not be available for this game while Nacho is also doubtful to start in the game due to injury.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Real Betis Probable Starting Line-up: Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra, Martin Montoya; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Sergio Canales, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Isco; Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Betis vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Real Betis and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 29, at 01:30 am (IST) at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville, Spain.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Betis vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Betis vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Real Betis and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

