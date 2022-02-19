La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Alaves LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid will play host to relegation battlers Alaves on Saturday night in La Liga at Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid will head into this game with the hope to return to winning ways after suffering a 0-1 loss at the hands of French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the midweek during the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga table with 54 points in their kitty from 24 games. They are four points cleared of second-placed Sevilla. Alaves are sitting at the 18th spot in La Liga standings. They are four points behind the 17th placed Granada.

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will kick off at 1:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Alaves: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid’s Spanish forward Mariano Diaz has been ruled out from this clash with a pelvis injury. Other than Diaz, there are no injury concerns, suspensions or doubtful starters in Real Madrid’s squad.

Alaves boss Javier Calleja will miss the services of his Spanish right back Ximo Navarro for this game as he is still nursing his knee injury. Apart from Navarro, Calleja should have had a full Alaves squad at his disposal.

Real Madrid vs Alaves probable XI:

Real Madrid predicted starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Alaves predicted starting XI: Pacheco; Tenaglia, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Jason, Escalante, Pina, Loum, Rioja; Joselu

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Alaves kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Alaves is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 20, at 1:30 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Alaves match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Alaves fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Alaves can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

