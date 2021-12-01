La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will play host to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu in their next La Liga fixture. Both Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will come into this game on the back of contrasting results. While Los Blancos defeated Sevilla 2-1 on Sunday, Athletic Bilbao were held for a 2-2 draw on Saturday. For Real, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior netted one goal each as they came from behind to beat Sevilla.

Bilbao’s draw against Granada extended their winless run to five games while their opponents are unbeaten in their last nine matches. Real have won their last six games on a trot and will be confident going into this midweek clash.

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 1:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will miss the services of his Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and midfielder Dani Ceballos in this game. However, he would not spend too much time obsessing over them as the trio had failed in cementing their spot in starting XI this season. The biggest concern for Ancelotti is the unavailability of his young Brazilian attacker Rodrygo.

Four Athletic players Dani Vivian, Asier Villalibre, Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche have been sidelined from this game with injuries. Bilbao’s Spanish defender Inigo Martinez will sit out from this game after picking up a red card during the dying minutes against Granada. Unai Nunez and Yeray Alvarez are expected to take Martinez and Vivian place in the starting XI.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Athletic Bilbao Predicted Starting XI: Simon; Lekue, Alvarez, Nunez, Balenziaga; N Williams, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; I Williams, R Garcia

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 2, at 1:30 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabéu.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.