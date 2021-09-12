La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their fourth match of the La Liga this season, Real Madrid will play host to Celta Vigo on Monday night at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. It must be mentioned that the Real are returning to Santiago Bernabeu after a year and they will look to cement the occasion by winning this encounter.

Real Madrid is coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Real Betis. On the other hand, Celta Vigo lost their previous game to Athletic Club 0-1.

The match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will kick off at 12:30 am (IST) on Monday.

La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid’s German midfielder Toni Kroos will not be available for selection for this fixture. Ferland Mendy has also been ruled out from this game. In a huge boost for the Los Blancos, their Croatian midfielder Luka Modric could return in the starting XI for the fixture. There are doubts about the inclusion of Nacho Fernandez as he will have to pass the fitness test first. Carlo Ancelotti could also decide to bring Marcelo into left-back as the Brazilian footballer is now fully fit.

Celta Vigo’s Spanish defender Kevin Vazquez has almost recovered from his injury but he is a doubtful starter for this game. Meanwhile, Jose Manuel Fontán could be in contention for a place in starting XI as he is fully fit now. Miguel Baeza is injured and doubtful for this game.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo probable XI:

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba, Miguel Gutierrez, Antonio Blanco, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

Celta Vigo Probable Starting Line-up: Matías Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Renato Tapia, Néstor Araújo, Jeison Murillo, Javi Galán, Denis Suárez, Nolito, Brais Méndez, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 13, at 12:30 am (IST) at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

