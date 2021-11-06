La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid are set to host the surprise package of La Liga this season Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu in their domestic league. Having defeated Ukraine’s top-flight side Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in their last UEFA Champions League game, Los Blancos will look to continue their winning juggernaut.

Real Madrid have won four out of their previous five games in all competition and they currently sit at the second spot in La Liga table. They are just one point behind league leader Real Sociedad with one game in hand, turning this match into a perfect opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the table.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Rayo trails the hosts by four points and are occupying the sixth spot in the table. Last Wednesday, they stunned Barcelona 1-0 and will look to achieve the same results against their bitter rivals.

The match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will kick off at 01:30 am (IST) on Sunday.

La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Team News, Injury Update

The trio of Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz has been sidelined from this game with injuries. Valverde has injured his knee; Rodrygo is nursing his hamstring while Mariano Diaz is suffering from a nose fracture. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos was seen training with the Real Madrid squad earlier this week. However, it is highly unlikely that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will risk fielding him this early. Real’s Wales forward Gareth Bale was also seen training but he will be most likely sidelined from this game as well.

The only concern for visiting team is the unavailability of their on-loan attacker Martín Merquelanz. He has been out of the Rayo Vallecano squad for quite some time now due to a knee injury.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano probable XI:

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Rayo Vallecano Possible Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Ivan Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena Marugan, Fran Garcia; Oscar Valentin, Santi Comesana; Isi Palazón, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Radamel Falcao

The match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 7, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be televised on MTV.

The match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

