La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will look to record a hat-trick of victories in La Liga when they play host to Real Sociedad on Saturday night at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Los Blancos are currently heading the La Liga table. They are six points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are occupying the sixth spot, they are just one point behind fourth-placed Barcelona. A victory in this game will take them to third place on the La Liga table.

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid will not be able to call upon the services of Andriy Lunin and Gareth Bale while David Alaba will have to prove his fitness to be available for selection. Lunin is suffering from an elbow injury while Bale is still nursing his muscle problem. Alaba was sidelined during Real’s previous game against Rayo Vallecano with a thigh problem. Though he was recently spotted training with the squad, it is highly unlikely that he will be risked here.

Real Sociedad have a long list of absentees as the likes of Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez, Adnan Januzaj, Rafinha, Diego Rico, Joseba Zaldua and Ander Barrenetxea are set to miss this fixture through injury. The duo of David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal have had suffered from fitness issues throughout this season but are expected to start here as the two played 90 minutes against Mallorca.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Le Normand, Pacheco, Gorosabel; Zubimendi, Merino; Oyarzabal, D Silva, Portu; Isak

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 6, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

