La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will be back in action as they will be taking on Sevilla in an important La Liga fixture this weekend. It promises to be a riveting encounter as both sides have been in terrific form and they will be keen to win this match.

Sevilla will come into this match placed second in the La Liga standings and have been superb all season. They come into this game after having won their last match against Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are placed in fourth place ahead of this match but have not found any form this season. However, they come into this match after having been beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid.

The La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Sevilla will be boosted by the presence of Alejandro Gomez who has recovered from his injury. Suso, Jesus Navas, and Youssef En-Nesyri, however, are still injured and will not take part in this game against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will also be thrilled with the progress of Joao Felix. However, Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez are still injured and will not be a part of this fixture.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid starting line-ups:

Sevilla possible starting line-up: Yassine Bounou; Ludwig Augustinsson, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Thomas Delaney, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Rafa Mir

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Geoffrey Kondogbia; Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Matheus Cunha, Luis Suarez

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday, December 19, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match will be shown on MTV India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed on Voot and JioTV.

