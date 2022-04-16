La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be bidding to further solidify their position at the top of the La Liga table when they will visit Sevilla on Monday in an anticipating contest between two of Spain’s leading trio at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Sevilla recorded a thrilling 4-2 win over Granada last weekend at their home turf last time out while Real Madrid were bested by Chelsea 2-3 in their second leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie. Despite their recent loss, Real had progressed to the semi-finals of UCL as they won the two-legged tie 5-4 on aggregate.

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Karim Rekik, Fernando and Suso are set to warm the bench for this fixture through injury. The trio will be joined at the bench by Thomas Delaney, who is struggling with a calf problem. Following his inspired performance against Granada last week, Rafa Mir could be handed a rare start at this game. Other than that, Sevilla are expected to retain most of their squad from last weekend. Ivan Rakitic and Joan Jordan could forge a partnership in the mid while Anthony Martial, Lucas Ocampos and Jesus Manuel Corona are expected to lead their attacking line.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to be without the services of Casemiro, who has been sidelined from this game through suspension. Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard are all unfit and subsequently ruled out from their contest. Isco is battling a back problem while Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo could be forced to sit out due to COVID-19.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting XI: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordan, Rakitic; Ocampos, Martial, Corona; Rafa Mir

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Sevilla and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, at 12:30 am (IST) at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be televised on Sports 18.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Sevilla and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

