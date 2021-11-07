La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After getting blanked 0-2 by Liverpool in their away Champions League game, Atletico Madrid will look to return to winning ways in the comfort of the domestic league when they next take on Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday. Diego Simeone’s unit is occupying the fourth spot in the table, three points behind league leader Real Sociedad.

Valencia is placed at the 10th spot with four wins, four losses and four draws from their opening 12 games. They will head into this fixture with confidence, having defeated their local rival Villarreal 2-0 in their previous match.

The match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 08:45 pm (IST) on Sunday.

La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Gabriel Paulista will not be a part of the match against Atletico Madrid as they are still nursing their injuries. However, Toni Lato, Carlos Soler and Thierry Correia are expected to return to starting XI for this game.

Atletico Madrid’s on-loan attacker Antoine Griezmann, who was forced to sit out in their UCL match against Liverpool, could return to starting XI in the one. Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente have been sidelined from this game with an injury.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Valencia Possible Starting Line-up: Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Helder Costa, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Marcos Andre

Atletico Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 7, at 08:45 pm (IST) at the Mestalla Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

