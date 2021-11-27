La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Xavi’s Barcelona will be up against Unai Emery’s Villarreal on Sunday in their next La Liga game at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Barcelona have endured an abysmal run so far in their domestic league with three defeats, five draws under their name from their first 13 games. However, they will come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Espanyol and will look to bank on their winning momentum to go past Villarreal.

The home side were beaten 0-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United midweek during their group stage UEFA Champions League match and will look to go bounce back against a depleted Barca side on Sunday.

The La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona will kick off at 01:30 am IST.

La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Villarreal missed the services of their star striker Gerard Moreno during their UCL match against Manchester United due to a hamstring injury and the Spaniard is expected to be sidelined from this game as well. The trio of Francis Coquelin, Boulaye Dia and Alfonso Pedraza are expected to return to the Villarreal squad with this game.

Barca’s Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo was forced to walk off from the field during their match against Benfica and is doubtful to start in this game as well. Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Pedri and Ansu Fati are also unavailable for selection for this game.

Villarreal vs Barcelona probable XI:

Villarreal Possible Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue; Yeremi Pino, Boulaye Dia, Arnaut Danjuma

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Nico Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Gavi

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Villarreal and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 28, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Villarreal and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.