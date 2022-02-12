La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sixth-placed Villarreal will play host to Real Madrid on Saturday in their next La Liga match at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Real are unbeaten in 36 of their last 38 games in their domestic league and will come into this match after defeating Granada 1-0. The La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will kick off at 8:45 pm (IST).

Los Blancos are presently atop the La Liga table with 53 points in their kitty from 23 games. They are six points clear of the second-placed Sevilla.

Real’s opponent Villarreal have recorded 35 points in 23 games. They are three points behind fourth-placed Barcelona.

La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

In case of Villareal, the duo of Francis Coquelin and Ruben Pena will miss this game with an injury. There is also doubt about the availability of Gerard Moreno as he is still nursing his calf injury. Arnaut Danjuma could start at the front while Paco Alcacer could be benched here.

For Madrid, Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro have recovered from their illness and would push to start against Villarreal. The two were also spotted training with the main squad. Mariano Diaz could also return in the fold as he has recovered from his muscular issue. Real will miss the services of Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy on Saturday as they are nursing their respective injuries.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Trigueros, Capoue; Chukwueze, Danjuma, A Moreno

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Isco, Vinicius

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Villarreal and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 12, at 8:45 pm (IST) at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Villarreal vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Villarreal and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.