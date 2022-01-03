La Liga: Angel Correa Double Gives Atletico Madrid 2-0 Win Over Rayo

Defending champions Atletico Madrid got back on track after four consecutive league losses with a 2-0 home win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday thanks to a brace from Argentinian winger Angel Correa.

Atleti leapfrogged Rayo in the standings and are now fourth with 32 points from 19 matches. Rayo are fifth, with 30 points. Real Madrid, who lost at Getafe earlier, lead LaLiga with 46 points from 20 games.

Correa, playing out of position as a pure striker in the absence of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix, who both missed Atletico’s first game of 2022 due to positive COVID-19 tests, led Atletico to a victory where they dominated from start to finish.

He pounded in a rebound from inside the box after a great play and strike from Yannick Carrasco in the 28th minute, then volleyed in a perfect low cross from Renan Lodi in the 53rd.

