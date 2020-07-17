La Liga: Atletico Madrid Beat Getafe, Real Mallorca Relegated after Granada Defeat

Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 away in their penultimate La Liga game on Thursday to continue their relentless run of form since the season returned after the COVID-19 break.

Marcos Llorente put Diego Simeone's side in front early in the second half before substitute Thomas Partey scored in the 80th minute, sealing Atletico's seventh win in 10 matches.

Third-placed Atletico, who had already sealed a top-four finish and qualification for next season's Champions League, moved on to 69 points after 37 matches, two ahead of fourth-placed Sevilla who drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad.

Getafe, who had midfielder Allan Nyom red-carded in added time, are seventh on 54 and face a close fight with Valencia and Granada to cling on to the final Europa League berth.

Real Mallorca's hopes of avoiding relegation from La Liga were ended on Thursday after they were beaten 2-1 at home to Granada.

Mallorca, who were promoted last season from second-tier Segunda, join Espanyol in being relegated before the final day of the league season on Sunday.

The third spot will be taken by either Leganes or Celta Vigo.

Leganes are a point behind Celta and play at home to Real Madrid, who have already secured the title, on Sunday.

Celta visit bottom-club Espanyol.

