La Liga: Atletico Madrid Held by Valencia in Trilling 2-2 Draw
Atletico Madrid were held by Valencia in a thrilling 2-2 draw to keep Diego Simeone's side in fourth in La Liga.
Atletico Madrid drew Valencia 2-2 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Valencia: Atletico Madrid's disappointing season continued as they shared the spoils with Valencia in a thrilling 2-2 draw in La Liga at Mestalla on Friday.
Marcos Llorente put Atletico ahead after 15 minutes when he stabbed home from close range, with Gabriel Paulista equalising five minutes before the break.
Atletico went back in front three minutes later when Thomas Partey smashed home a low drive from distance but Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia bundled the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 59th minute to level the scores again.
This was Atletico's 10th stalemate of the season and it left them on 40 points, with Valencia in sixth, two points adrift.
"We're on the right path. It was an important match with lots of goal-scoring chances for both sides," commented Simeone,
La Liga conveniently brought the game forward to Friday with their Champions League opponents both playing league matches on Saturday.
Barcelona, trailing Real by three points, host Getafe, the surprise occupants of third place, on Saturday. Real are in action Sunday against Celta Vigo.
(With inputs from Agencies)
