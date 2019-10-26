La Liga, Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid, sitting sixth in the La Liga 2019-20 table, are set to host Athletic Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday night, coming off a grinding win in the UEFA Champions League.

In the Champions League weekday, Alvaro Morata scored late as they registered a 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen and will need to find that fighting spirit once more. Athletic Bilbao sit two places below them in the table and are just three points adrift.

Despite having lost just one game so far this season, Atletico Madrid have succumbed to four draws in nine matches, which is what has kept them three points below the league leaders FC Barcelona. The non-scoring frustration has returned to Atletico, with the team mustering just eight goals in nine games and fans have been far from happy about the same. In fact, Koke was jeered off the pitch during their Champions League before coach Diego Simeone put his hands up in disgust at the fans.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, began their season with a win over Barcelona and then went on an unbeaten run before losing at home to Valencia. They are currently on a run of four games without a win and will want to break the unwanted run and climb up the table with a victory.

However, it is going to be more than tricky for Bilbao, who have not won a La Liga game away from home against Atletico since 2011 and have lost their last four encounters at Atletico's home.

Atletico will be without their summer signing Joao Felix, who is battling an ankle issue he picked up against Valencia last weekend. But Simeone will have the options of Alvaro Morata, Mario Hermoso, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente. In the defence, Simeone is set to miss Jose Gimenez.

For Bilbao, Yuri Berchiche and Ibai Gomez are again expected to miss out with shoulder and groin injuries but no they have fresh injury concerns to deal with.

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Lemar, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Costa, Morata.

La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Bilbao predicted starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Simon; Capa, Alvarez, I Martinez, Balenziaga; Lopez, D Garcia; Cordoba, R Garcia, Muniain; Williams.

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will commence at 12.30 AM on Sunday, October 27. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

