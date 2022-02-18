La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Levante LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid host Levante at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday from 11:30 pm onwards in La Liga action. The defending champions were humbled last week by Barcelona, however, Diego Simeone’s side bounced back in stunning style against Getafe, securing a late 4-3 win. There were plenty of emotions, drama, comebacks, a red card, and five goals in the first half. Atletico escaped with a stunning win despite playing with 10-players.

Levante come into Wednesday’s clash after a 2-4 loss to Real Betis and currently sit at the bottom of the table. For Atletico, it is an opportunity to secure three points and move to the fourth spot, whereas Levante will need to produce a big result in order to walk away with three points.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Levante clash live streaming online and telecast.

La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Levante: Team News, Injury Update

For Atletico, defender Felipe was sent off in the clash against Getafe and will miss out on a couple of matches before returning. Antoine Griezmann is on the road to recovery and should be able to make the squad for the clash against Levante. Yannick Carrasco and Jose Gimenez are out after testing positive for COVID-19, which sees Savic return and Correa taking the right flank.

For Levante, Roberto Soldado was shown red in the clash against Betis and will miss three matches. Shkodran Mustafi, Sergio Postigo and Jose Campana are out of action due to injuries but are poised to return to action by this month.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak (GK), Reinildo, Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Levante Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Dani Cardenas (GK), Martin Caceres, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Son, Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Jorge Miramon, Jose Luis Morales, Jorge de Frutos, Daniel Gomez

What time is the La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Levante kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 11:30 pm IST at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitana.

What TV channel will show the La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Levante match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Levante fixture?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Levante will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

