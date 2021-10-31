La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid host Real Betis in league action on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano from 8:45 PM IST onwards. The defending La Liga champions are not off to an ideal start as they would have imagined as Diego Simeone’s side are sitting 6th in the league points table, whereas Real Betis are fourth and could be on top of the table if they are able to walk away with three points. While Betis enter the clash with a resounding 4-1 win over Valencia, Atletico were held late by Levante, walking away with just a point. While Simeone’s side will be eager to return to winning ways, Betis are continuing to impress under Manuel Pellegrini. A thrilling clash fixed for Sunday and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis match live streaming online and telecast details.

La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico will enter the clash without Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia as the players are out due to their respective injuries. Rodrigo De Paul is expected to be in the XI along side Koke and Carassco in the midfield after impressing against Levante. Suarez, Griezmann and Felix are expected to start up as the forward trio for Atletico.

Betis on the other hand were handed a major boost as Hector Bellerin and Miranda fit and will most likely be a part of the XI. Carvalho and Rodriguez will be handling the midfield while Fekir and Iglesias return in attack.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak (GK), Stefan Savic, Jose Giminez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Real Betis Predicted Starting line-up: Claudio Bravo (GK), Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Juanmi, Sergio Canales, Yassin Fekir, Bojra Iglesias

What time is the La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 8:45 AM IST at Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show the La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis fixture?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis will be live streamed on the Voot app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.