La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Real Madrid travel to local rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Septmber 29, in an early season derby at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid will commence at 12.30AM. Atletico Madrid, who haven't defeated Real Madrid since 2016, will seek to register a win against their arch-rivals in the Madrid derby. On the other hand, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that forward Rodrygo Goes will not feature in the derby against Atletico.

"We know exactly what we are doing with him, tomorrow he will play for Castilla but that doesn't change anything," Zidane said reporters. "He is a first team player but we are taking things little by little. We took this decision a while ago, he will play with Castilla tomorrow and he is delighted to do so."

Hailing Real for improving their game, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said, "Real Madrid have improved a lot in the games against Sevilla and Osasuna and I think they will play in the same way against us."

La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid Predicted Line-up vs Real Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar; Joao Felix, Costa

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid Predicted Line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, James; Bale, Benzema, Hazard

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in India?

The Madrid derby will commence at 12.30AM on Sunday, September 29. The La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.