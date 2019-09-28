La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
La Liga 2019-20: Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid as they play their seventh match of the league season.
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid take on each other in the derby. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid travel to local rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Septmber 29, in an early season derby at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid will commence at 12.30AM. Atletico Madrid, who haven't defeated Real Madrid since 2016, will seek to register a win against their arch-rivals in the Madrid derby. On the other hand, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that forward Rodrygo Goes will not feature in the derby against Atletico.
"We know exactly what we are doing with him, tomorrow he will play for Castilla but that doesn't change anything," Zidane said reporters. "He is a first team player but we are taking things little by little. We took this decision a while ago, he will play with Castilla tomorrow and he is delighted to do so."
Hailing Real for improving their game, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said, "Real Madrid have improved a lot in the games against Sevilla and Osasuna and I think they will play in the same way against us."
La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid Predicted Line-up vs Real Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar; Joao Felix, Costa
La Liga 2019 Real Madrid Predicted Line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, James; Bale, Benzema, Hazard
Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in India?
The Madrid derby will commence at 12.30AM on Sunday, September 29. The La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streaming?
The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: After a Thrilling Time with Bard of Blood, Tune Into Courtroom Drama State vs Nanavati
- India's Oldest Chimpanzee, Rita, Is Fighting Old-Age Health Issues at the Delhi Zoo
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly
- Dhoni Has Made Many Important Decisions, Let Call on Retirement Rest With Him: Dhawan
- eFootball PES 2020 Review: Realism, Grit and a Mid-Field Sucker Punch