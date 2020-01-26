Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga: Atletico Madrid's Troubles Compound as They Are Held to Goalless Draw by Leganes

La Liga 2019-20: Atletico Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw by a struggling Leganes side.

AFP

Updated:January 26, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga: Atletico Madrid's Troubles Compound as They Are Held to Goalless Draw by Leganes
Atletico Madrid vs Leganes. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Atletico Madrid's goalscoring troubles resurfaced as they drew 0-0 at home to a struggling Leganes side that finished with a defender in goal after the dismissal of Ivan Cuellar.

Atletico crashed out of the Copa del Rey in midweek after losing to third-tier Cultural Leonesa, and Sunday's latest setback would appear to rule Diego Simeone's team out of title contention.

They are now winless in four games, their surprise cup exit preceded by a 2-0 loss at Eibar in La Liga last weekend and defeat by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Atletico could finish the day 10 points behind city rivals Real, who travel to Real Valladolid later, ahead of next week's Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Simeone admitted on Saturday his "life is consumed by Atletico" and while his stock among the club's fans remains largely undiminished, there are concerns about his team's direction of travel.

"Honestly, we're not talking about the coach in the changing room," said Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

"We all speak with him as players and we're here to get better and to play football the fans enjoy.

"But what pleases supporters is to see their team win. Unfortunately that hasn't been the case these past few matches. We're going through a bad patch."

Having sold French striker Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, scoring goals has been Atletico's fundamental weakness this season. They have managed only 22 in 21 league games, the same number as Real Mallorca in 17th.

Angel Correa and Alvaro Morata both tested Cuellar in the first half while Recio went close for Leganes with a curling strike that was deflected over by an Atletico defender.

Substitute Ivan Saponjic headed over for Atletico in stoppage time before bottom side Leganes were forced to play the final minutes with left-back Jonathan Silva in goal after Cuellar was shown a second yellow card for time wasting.

Atletico continue to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Edinson Cavani but even if the French club can be persuaded to sell this month, Cavani's arrival may come too late.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram