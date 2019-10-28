Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid Back in Action After El Clasico Gets Pushed Back

Barcelona and Real Madrid will be back in action in La Liga's midweek clashes, after their meeting in the El Clasico was pushed back due to Catalan unrest.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid Back in Action After El Clasico Gets Pushed Back
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: After a weekend off due to the postponement of last Saturday's scheduled game between them at the Camp Nou Stadium, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are both back in action as the La Liga Santander moves from its tenth to its 11th round of fixtures in midweek.

Barcelona will be in action on Tuesday night as they entertain a Valladolid side that climbed into mid-table at the weekend after a 2-0 win at home to Eibar, reports Xinhua news agency.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has midfielder Sergi Roberto available again after a minor knee issue, although Samuel Umtiti is still sidelined after taking a knock in training a week ago.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann are all likely to start ahead of a midfield of Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, which has begun to gel as a unit in recent weeks.

Real Madrid has what should be a benign return to action as Zinedine Zidane's side entertain bottom of the table Leganes, who nevertheless claimed their first win of the season on Saturday.

Gareth Bale is still missing for Real Madrid as he struggles to recover from another calf injury and Zidane wants a convincing home win as rumours of Jose Mourinho's return continue to circle the Santiago Bernabeu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram