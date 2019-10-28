La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid Back in Action After El Clasico Gets Pushed Back

Madrid: After a weekend off due to the postponement of last Saturday's scheduled game between them at the Camp Nou Stadium, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are both back in action as the La Liga Santander moves from its tenth to its 11th round of fixtures in midweek.

Barcelona will be in action on Tuesday night as they entertain a Valladolid side that climbed into mid-table at the weekend after a 2-0 win at home to Eibar, reports Xinhua news agency.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has midfielder Sergi Roberto available again after a minor knee issue, although Samuel Umtiti is still sidelined after taking a knock in training a week ago.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann are all likely to start ahead of a midfield of Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, which has begun to gel as a unit in recent weeks.

Real Madrid has what should be a benign return to action as Zinedine Zidane's side entertain bottom of the table Leganes, who nevertheless claimed their first win of the season on Saturday.

Gareth Bale is still missing for Real Madrid as he struggles to recover from another calf injury and Zidane wants a convincing home win as rumours of Jose Mourinho's return continue to circle the Santiago Bernabeu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.